COVID-19 claims three more lives in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more McLennan County residents, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The three deaths include an 86-year-old white female; an 89-year-old white male and an 69-year-old white male.

The loss of these three individuals brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 378 in McLennan County.

Forty nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

The county reported 671 active cases of the virus Saturday and 22,575 patients which have recovered.

88 patients were hospitalized Saturday and 22 are on ventilators.

