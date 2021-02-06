Advertisement

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Central Texas

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prone a COVID-19 patient. (AP...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prone a COVID-19 patient. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more McLennan County residents, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The three deaths include an 86-year-old white female; an 89-year-old white male and an 69-year-old white male.

The loss of these three individuals brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 378 in McLennan County.

Forty nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

The county reported 671 active cases of the virus Saturday and 22,575 patients which have recovered.

88 patients were hospitalized Saturday and 22 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
The fire that gutted the more than century-old courthouse was set deliberately, authorities said.
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody
The man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.
Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag
A Texas woman whose 4-year-old son was found dead on a beach in Galveston in 2017 is headed to...
Texas woman sentenced for death of son; 4-year-old was found on beach in Galveston
KWTX morning anchor Pete Sousa shares the story of his 20-year drug and alcohol addiction and...
KWTX anchor shares story of 20-year addiction, journey to sobriety in new podcast

Latest News

Approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine could accelerate vaccination...
Approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine could accelerate area vaccination efforts
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas rose to more than 70,000...
Total number of Central Texas COVID-19 cases rises to more than 70,000
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19...
J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine