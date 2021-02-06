Advertisement

Cru shuts out Belhaven in opening game

Cru wears all-white in win
Cru wears all-white in win(UMHB | UMHB Athletics)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In their first game since December of 2019, the Crusaders came out with a vengeance.

Sophomore Tommy Bowden accounted for three scores in his first start under center.

He scored the game’s first points on a broken-play scramble in which he broke a number of tackles, somehow breaking free for a 38 yard touchdown.

Later in the first quarter it was the defense’s turn. A strip-sack sent the loose ball into the endzone where Glenn Thornton recovered it for a touchdown, putting the Cru up 14-0.

In the second quarter Kadarius Daniels caught a TD and ran for another, putting UMHB up 27-0 at the half.

The Cru rolled on to a 41-0 victory.

The team is off next weekend, then it hosts Louisiana College on February 20th.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
The fire that gutted the more than century-old courthouse was set deliberately, authorities said.
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody
The man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.
Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag
A Texas woman whose 4-year-old son was found dead on a beach in Galveston in 2017 is headed to...
Texas woman sentenced for death of son; 4-year-old was found on beach in Galveston
KWTX morning anchor Pete Sousa shares the story of his 20-year drug and alcohol addiction and...
KWTX anchor shares story of 20-year addiction, journey to sobriety in new podcast

Latest News

Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan
Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan
Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan
Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan
Local female officials
Super Bowl LV: Local female officials are proud history will be made
LV
La Vega takes down Robinson to end district play