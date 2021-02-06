Cru shuts out Belhaven in opening game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In their first game since December of 2019, the Crusaders came out with a vengeance.

Sophomore Tommy Bowden accounted for three scores in his first start under center.

He scored the game’s first points on a broken-play scramble in which he broke a number of tackles, somehow breaking free for a 38 yard touchdown.

Later in the first quarter it was the defense’s turn. A strip-sack sent the loose ball into the endzone where Glenn Thornton recovered it for a touchdown, putting the Cru up 14-0.

In the second quarter Kadarius Daniels caught a TD and ran for another, putting UMHB up 27-0 at the half.

The Cru rolled on to a 41-0 victory.

The team is off next weekend, then it hosts Louisiana College on February 20th.

