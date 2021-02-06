Advertisement

District Champs: Marlin girls, boys basketball teams earn district titles

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin girls and boys basketball teams remained unbeaten in district play with wins over Mart on Friday night.

Both teams earned 2A Region III District 18 titles.

The girls won 48-17, the boys 43-28.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Senior Aniya Williams hit the 1500 career points mark. She had already hit 1500 rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs went undefeated in district. The Bulldogs have two games left in the regular season.

