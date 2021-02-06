Memorial service delayed for former Hill County Sheriff (ret) Jeffery T. Lyons

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Lake Shore Funeral Home Facebook post announced Saturday that “Sheriff (ret) Jeffrey T. Lyon, 57, of Hillsboro, died Saturday, January 30, 2021.”

The cause of death was not released. However, Sheriff Lyons was a patient at Providence Hospital in Waco and started documenting his battle with COVID-19 around January 6th, warning others about COVID-19 and social distancing.

Jeffery T Lyon social media post (Screen grab from Tweeter)

The funeral home also posted the following about his memorial service and obit:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a memorial service will be delayed and announced at a later date.

Jeffrey was born August 31, 1963 in Midland to Weldon E. Lyon and Jackie Lee Taylor Lyon. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1981 and then joined the US Marines proudly serving his country as a 0311 Rifleman and 0441 Logistics Specialist. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton. Upon returning from the service, he worked as an EMT with Daniel Ambulance Service in Waco for many years.

Jeffrey began a career in law enforcement in which he served and protected many communities as a Police Officer in area agencies including Bellmead, Robinson, McLennan County and eventually served the citizens of Hill County where he was elected as the County Sheriff for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Michael Edward Lyon.

Jeffrey leaves behind his wife, Leigh Ann; his children, Jaryd T. Lyon, Kendyl Lyon and Margaret A. Mackie and husband, William; grandchildren, Lance Dell and Savanne Dell; brother, Gary Lyon and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Bobbie Hewitt; his neices and nephews, Shelly Lyon, Victoria Lynn, Patricia Lyon, Keith Lyon, Kelli Halsted, Stephen E Litzau, Ashton Lyon, Makala Bradburry; and his extended family.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.