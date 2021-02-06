Advertisement

Memorial service delayed for former Hill County Sheriff (ret) Jeffery T. Lyons

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a memorial service will be delayed and announced at...
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a memorial service will be delayed and announced at a later date.(Lake Shore Funeral Home Facebook post)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Lake Shore Funeral Home Facebook post announced Saturday that “Sheriff (ret) Jeffrey T. Lyon, 57, of Hillsboro, died Saturday, January 30, 2021.”

The cause of death was not released. However, Sheriff Lyons was a patient at Providence Hospital in Waco and started documenting his battle with COVID-19 around January 6th, warning others about COVID-19 and social distancing.

Jeffery T Lyon social media post
Jeffery T Lyon social media post(Screen grab from Tweeter)

The funeral home also posted the following about his memorial service and obit:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a memorial service will be delayed and announced at a later date.

Jeffrey was born August 31, 1963 in Midland to Weldon E. Lyon and Jackie Lee Taylor Lyon. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1981 and then joined the US Marines proudly serving his country as a 0311 Rifleman and 0441 Logistics Specialist. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton. Upon returning from the service, he worked as an EMT with Daniel Ambulance Service in Waco for many years.

Jeffrey began a career in law enforcement in which he served and protected many communities as a Police Officer in area agencies including Bellmead, Robinson, McLennan County and eventually served the citizens of Hill County where he was elected as the County Sheriff for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Michael Edward Lyon.

Jeffrey leaves behind his wife, Leigh Ann; his children, Jaryd T. Lyon, Kendyl Lyon and Margaret A. Mackie and husband, William; grandchildren, Lance Dell and Savanne Dell; brother, Gary Lyon and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Bobbie Hewitt; his neices and nephews, Shelly Lyon, Victoria Lynn, Patricia Lyon, Keith Lyon, Kelli Halsted, Stephen E Litzau, Ashton Lyon, Makala Bradburry; and his extended family.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorist recorded video of the suspect's truck during the pursuit through Temple.
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
The fire that gutted the more than century-old courthouse was set deliberately, authorities said.
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody
The man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.
Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag
A Texas woman whose 4-year-old son was found dead on a beach in Galveston in 2017 is headed to...
Texas woman sentenced for death of son; 4-year-old was found on beach in Galveston
KWTX morning anchor Pete Sousa shares the story of his 20-year drug and alcohol addiction and...
KWTX anchor shares story of 20-year addiction, journey to sobriety in new podcast

Latest News

The Humane Society of Central Texas is kicking off #FosterFebruary by asking the community to...
“Foster love” with The Humane Society of Central Texas
Killeen ISD is mourning the loss of a Killeen high school senior.
Killeen high school student passes away
A 23-year-old man is currently in the hospital after being shot while inside a home Friday night.
Man hospitalized after shooting Killeen
Fort Hood: On-post housing issues continue while contracting company receives money for repairs
Fort Hood: On-post housing issues continue while contracting company receives money for repairs