Fort Hood: On-post housing issues continue while contracting company receives money for repairs

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood will be getting the majority of a $1.1 billion fund for military housing, but one family who’s struggled with on-post living are sharing their concerns.

Maureen Elliott and her family have struggled for years with maintenance issues and says even with more money, the parent contract company, Lendlease, won’t improve enough.

“I want to see accountability,” she said.

“I want to see this contractor held responsible for the damage they’ve caused.”

In the two years they’ve lived on post, Elliott claims her family had to move into three different houses because of issues with rodents, plumbing, water erosion and mold.

She detailed these notes in the independent review of housing on post.

“Our family ended up homeless in June when the third we were in were unfit for occupancy and housing refused any responsibility and so did command,” she said.

“They told us because we have an attorney that it was a civil matter. So here we are, in the middle of a pandemic, with our five children... and we have to move into a hotel room.”

Fort Hood commanders released a statement saying they used information from town halls to determine where the money would be best sent.

“Leaders and housing company personnel are responding quickly, and we are seeing significant results.”

Because the Army is contracting with Lendlease again, Elliott thinks it’ll be more of the same.

“I think it’s wonderful that much needed money is coming on post to improve houses and build new houses,” she said.

“However, we’re throwing money at the same contractor to potentially build houses in the same condition they were built before... and ten years down the road, we’re still in the same position.”

Construction is expected to start late spring.

KWTX reached out to Lendlease and received the following statement:

“The $1.1 billion investment will be deployed across the entirety of our Army portfolio and has always been part of our improvement strategy for the inventory, much of which was built decades before we obtained ownership. The capital will expedite important housing and community improvement projects, including renovating more than 12,000 existing homes and constructing more than 1,200 new homes across the six military housing communities. We understand that service members and their families put their trust in us to provide quality homes and community resources, and this new work will enable us to continue delivering on that commitment under an accelerated timeline.”

