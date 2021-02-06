“Foster love” with The Humane Society of Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas is kicking off #FosterFebruary by asking the community to foster a shelter pet for Valentine’s Day.

“Every Waco animal deserves the chance to find their true love, and sometimes that starts in a foster home,” HSCTX says.

They currently has over 100 dogs at the Waco Animal Shelter who needs someone loving to go home to.

A foster family provides a temporary home, “and lots of love to a homeless dog who needs time out of the shelter to decompress and be their true selves,” HSCTX says.

There is no monetary cost to being a foster family, and whether you live in a studio apartment with no yard or a mansion with a yard the size of a dog park, you can foster for HSCTX.

HSCTX currently has 50 foster homes, and they are looking for 50 more by the end of February.

If you are interested in fostering a shelter dog for as little as just one week, make an appointment for a meet and greet at www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org.

They encourage you to bring everyone from your household, including your kids and dogs, and Pet Matchmakers will find the best possible foster dog for your lifestyle and family.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open 1-6 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

They are located at 2032 Circle Rd, Waco TX 76706.

Masks and social distancing are required, and you must bring your dogs and your children.

