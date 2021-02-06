Advertisement

“Foster love” with The Humane Society of Central Texas

The Humane Society of Central Texas is kicking off #FosterFebruary by asking the community to...
The Humane Society of Central Texas is kicking off #FosterFebruary by asking the community to foster a shelter pet for Valentine’s Day.(hsctx)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas is kicking off #FosterFebruary by asking the community to foster a shelter pet for Valentine’s Day.

“Every Waco animal deserves the chance to find their true love, and sometimes that starts in a foster home,” HSCTX says.

They currently has over 100 dogs at the Waco Animal Shelter who needs someone loving to go home to.

A foster family provides a temporary home, “and lots of love to a homeless dog who needs time out of the shelter to decompress and be their true selves,” HSCTX says.

There is no monetary cost to being a foster family, and whether you live in a studio apartment with no yard or a mansion with a yard the size of a dog park, you can foster for HSCTX.

HSCTX currently has 50 foster homes, and they are looking for 50 more by the end of February.

If you are interested in fostering a shelter dog for as little as just one week, make an appointment for a meet and greet at www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org.

They encourage you to bring everyone from your household, including your kids and dogs, and Pet Matchmakers will find the best possible foster dog for your lifestyle and family.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open 1-6 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

They are located at 2032 Circle Rd, Waco TX 76706.

Masks and social distancing are required, and you must bring your dogs and your children.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorist recorded video of the suspect's truck during the pursuit through Temple.
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
The fire that gutted the more than century-old courthouse was set deliberately, authorities said.
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody
The man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.
Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag
A Texas woman whose 4-year-old son was found dead on a beach in Galveston in 2017 is headed to...
Texas woman sentenced for death of son; 4-year-old was found on beach in Galveston
KWTX morning anchor Pete Sousa shares the story of his 20-year drug and alcohol addiction and...
KWTX anchor shares story of 20-year addiction, journey to sobriety in new podcast

Latest News

Killeen ISD is mourning the loss of a Killeen high school senior.
Killeen high school student passes away
A 23-year-old man is currently in the hospital after being shot while inside a home Friday night.
Man hospitalized after shooting Killeen
Fort Hood: On-post housing issues continue while contracting company receives money for repairs
Fort Hood: On-post housing issues continue while contracting company receives money for repairs
Fort Hood will be getting the majority of a $1.1 billion fund for military housing, but one...
Fort Hood: On-post housing issues continue while contracting company receives money for repairs