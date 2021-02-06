III Corp modifies Fort Hood gate access procedures

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - III Corp and Fort Hood posted a Facebook message Saturday afternoon announcing that gate access procedures have been modified effective Saturday February 6, 2021 to “enhance the security and public safety of the Fort Hood community.”

III Corp and Fort Hood provided additional details about new procedures:

> 100% ID checks for all personnel in vehicles. All personnel entering Fort Hood must present a Valid Military ID, Common Access Card (CAC), another Federal personal identity verification card (PIV), or other DOD ID card, or a Visitor Pass to gain entry to Fort Hood.

> All adults in vehicles must possess DOD-issued ID (Family members cannot vouch for passengers). Active Duty Service members and their Family Members, DOD ID Card CAC holders, Retirees and their Family Members will not be able to escort or vouch for Adult passengers (18 years of age or older) in their vehicle.

> If you do not have a valid Form of Military ID or other DOD ID Card and have to enter Fort Hood, you must proceed to the Marvin Leath Visitor Welcome Center located adjacent to the Bernie Beck Main Gate. The Visitor Center is open daily from 5:00AM to 9:00PM. Those requiring entry to Fort Hood between 9:00PM and 5:00AM will need to proceed to the Bernie Back Main Gate to be vetted and receive a one-time entry pass.

Customers can expect significant delays in accessing Fort Hood during peak traffic hours and need to plan extra time into their commute.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.