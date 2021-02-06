Advertisement

Killeen high school student passes away

Killeen ISD is mourning the loss of a Killeen high school senior.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD is mourning the loss of a high school senior.

Killeen ISD did receive permission from the family to share that a member of the senior class passed away Tuesday night. Tuesday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends. A Crisis Counseling team was immediately put in place and continues to be available to assist students and staff should there be a need,” says the district.

“As more information becomes available, we will share it with the family’s permission. Our condolences go out to the family during this very difficult time.”

