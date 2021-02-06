Killeen high school student passes away

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD is mourning the loss of a high school senior.

Killeen ISD did receive permission from the family to share that a member of the senior class passed away Tuesday night. Tuesday night .

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends. A Crisis Counseling team was immediately put in place and continues to be available to assist students and staff should there be a need,” says the district.

“As more information becomes available, we will share it with the family’s permission. Our condolences go out to the family during this very difficult time.”

