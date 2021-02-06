LGBTQ advocates brace for Texas ‘Bathroom Bill 3.0’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Following the so-called bathroom bills filed and debated during the 2017 legislative session, some state lawmakers have filed bills this session aiming to ban transgender girls and women from playing on women’s public school sports teams.

State Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring filed House Bill 1458, which would ban a “biologically male student” from being on athletic teams “designated for participation by only biologically female students.”

The bill does not further define those terms.

State Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, has filed a similar bill, Senate Bill 373.

“It’s disheartening to see that lawmakers are prioritizing bathroom bill 3.0 rather than addressing the critical issues,” said Ricardo Martinez, the CEO of Equality Texas.

“What this really is all about is whether LGBTQ people should be treated fairly across all areas of life,” Martinez said.

The bill’s authors — and the authors of similar bills in other states — have said that the primary purpose of the proposed legislation is to maintain “fairness” in women’s sports.

“It’s discrimination — and it’s against kids,” said state Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas, who is also the vice chair of the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus.

However, González said she is hopeful that these bills will not go very far in the legislative process.

“We’re going to be very limited this session in regards to how quickly legislation will move,” she said.

“I really don’t see these bills moving too far through the House,” González said.

She also said she is hopeful that the speaker, state Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, will stop these bills from gaining traction.

“He was instrumental in saving our local nondiscrimination ordinances last session,” González said.

“His belief — and he’s been quoted about this — is that these attacks on LGBT people need to stop,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Waco, the Baylor community has been talking about transgender rights for the past week or so after lecturer Christina Crenshaw wrote, in part, on Twitter, “What if I don’t want biological boys in the bathroom with my biological daughter?”

Nancy Brickhouse, the school’s provost, wrote a letter in response encouraging “civil discourse” and saying, in part, “the protection of free speech by individual faculty members is vital.”

Various community members wrote to the Baylor Lariat calling Crenshaw’s comments “hate speech” and “transphobic.”

“For me, discrimination isn’t civil discourse,” said Justin Tidwell-Davis, an alumnus of the university.

“You can very well have students sitting in Crenshaw’s class that are trans and who now feel she is scapegoating them or mistrustful of them,” he said.

González said that lawmakers and educators should stop targeting trans kids.

“Trans kids — they get picked on already,” she said.

“They just want to feel included and have friends,” she added.

