Advertisement

Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton High School girls soccer team honored the life of Bailey Rhodes on Friday night.

Rhodes died at just nine years old after a battle with leukemia.

She was known to be the Lady Tigers number one fan who never wanted to miss a match.

There was a ceremony before the game. T-shirts were sold in her honor and the proceeds will go to a college scholarship fund in Bailey Rhodes honor, which will be awarded to a member or members of the Lady Tiger Soccer program.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorist recorded video of the suspect's truck during the pursuit through Temple.
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
Molly Beckman, 23, was found dead Tuesday night. Her ex-boyfriend, Colton Totzke, 23, was...
Texas Tech health sciences student murdered; ex-boyfriend later found dead
Sarah Elizabeth Hunt remains in the McLennan County Jail where she’s held in lieu of $500,000...
Ex-local schoolteacher accused of shooting teenage son to death indicted for murder
The fire that gutted the more than century-old courthouse was set deliberately, authorities said.
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library

Latest News

Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan
Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan
Local female officials
Super Bowl LV: Local female officials are proud history will be made
LV
La Vega takes down Robinson to end district play
Marlin vs. Mart
District Champs: Marlin girls, boys basketball teams earn district titles