Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton High School girls soccer team honored the life of Bailey Rhodes on Friday night.

Rhodes died at just nine years old after a battle with leukemia.

She was known to be the Lady Tigers number one fan who never wanted to miss a match.

There was a ceremony before the game. T-shirts were sold in her honor and the proceeds will go to a college scholarship fund in Bailey Rhodes honor, which will be awarded to a member or members of the Lady Tiger Soccer program.

