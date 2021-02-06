Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton High School girls soccer team honored the life of Bailey Rhodes on Friday night.
Rhodes died at just nine years old after a battle with leukemia.
She was known to be the Lady Tigers number one fan who never wanted to miss a match.
There was a ceremony before the game. T-shirts were sold in her honor and the proceeds will go to a college scholarship fund in Bailey Rhodes honor, which will be awarded to a member or members of the Lady Tiger Soccer program.
