Man hospitalized after shooting Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 23-year-old man is currently in the hospital after being shot while inside a home Friday night.

Friday night around 10 p.m. Killeen Police received a 911 call about a shooting victim at the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside a home when someone banged on the front door.

As the victim was opening the door, gunshots were fired, striking him.

The witnesses immediately called 911.

No other injuries were reported.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

