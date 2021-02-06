Nice but Breezy Weekend; MUCH Colder Next Week

We are starting out this Saturday morning with a lot of clouds and possibly a few sprinkles, mainly east if I-35. The clouds will clear out throughout the day, gives us some nice weather for the second half of the day with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. We will have to deal with some breezy winds tomorrow with another front moving in. For the afternoon, winds will pick up speed out of the NW and blowing in about 15-30mph.

This weekend cold front pushes through dry and gives us another shot of dry, cooler air to start off Sunday. It will be cold in the morning on Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 30s. But we haven’t seen the worst of the cold yet... Sunday afternoon is gorgeous with low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the low to mid 60s.

It’s next week that looks a little dicy. We have a big shot of cold air taking over most of the nation and Central Texas is included in that next week. Not Monday, that’s still a nice warm day with highs in the 70s. It all starts Tuesday behind the front that comes between Monday and Tuesday. The front could potentially bring a stray shower east of I-35 when it moves in, but it’ll most importantly bring the colder air. There’s still some questions about exactly how cold or warm Tuesday will be. If the front arrives before sunrise, temperatures should be steadily falling during the day and daytime temperatures may struggle to reach the low 50s.

Regardless of when the cold air arrives, it’ll be sticking around for quite some time when it does. Highs Wednesday will likely only be in the 40s, with highs Thursday through next Sunday, likely stuck in the 30s and 40s. Something else we’ll be keeping our eyes on is the potential for precipitation next Thursday. Precipitation chances are near 40% and highs are expected to only be in the mid 30s. Rain, sleet, and snow may mix together Thursday but the type of precipitation we may see is uncertain at the current time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.