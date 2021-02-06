Super Bowl LV: Baylor’s offensive coordinator considers Andy Reid a mentor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their second-straight Super Bowl on Sunday, and leading them onto the gridiron is Coach Andy Reid.

As it turns out Reid used to coach a current member of the Baylor football coaching staff.

Baylor’s new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes played his college football at UT El Paso. Andy Reid was his offensive line coach for his sophomore and junior seasons. The two have stayed in touch and Coach Grimes considers Coach Reid a mentor.

