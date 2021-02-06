Advertisement

Super Bowl LV: Local female officials are proud history will be made

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This Sunday, history will be made in many ways. One of those, Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

She has plenty of support, across the U.S. and here in Central Texas.

Female officials are still not common, there are just three in all of Waco.

These women are making an impact on this community, and they are thrilled to see Sarah Thomas represent them on the biggest sports stage there is.

Local soccer team honors the life of a young fan
