Total number of Central Texas COVID-19 cases rises to more than 70,000

(KWTX) - The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas rose by 235 to more than 70,097 Friday, another 15 area residents diagnosed with the virus died, and the statewide death toll rose to more than 38,000 as the daily number of new cases continued to fall and hospitalization rates continued to drop.

Texas Department of State Health Services data Friday showed at least 1,217 area residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, including 287 Bell County residents, 22 more than the local count of 265; 27 Bosque County residents; 61 Coryell County residents, 37 more than the local count of 24; 26 Falls County residents; 33 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 69 Hill County residents; 22 Lampasas County residents; 34 Leon County residents; 51 Limestone County residents; 390 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 375; 33 Milam County residents; 19 Mills County residents; 96 Navarro County residents; 29 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 401 to 38,128 Friday.

DSHS reported another 10,760 confirmed cases of the virus, 10,410 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,143,353.

Of the total, 346,711 cases were active Friday, 2,060,478 patients have recovered, and 10,259 were hospitalized, down about 250 from Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 138 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 14% all hospitalizations and filling 11% of available beds.

At least 102 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 22% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 24% of available beds.

If the trend continues for several more days, capacity reductions and other restrictions would be lifted.

The Lab Test Date positivity Friday was 13.17%, down from 13.37% on Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

Texas will receive nearly 402,000 first doses of COVID vaccine from the federal government next week, which will be shipped directly to 358 providers in 135 counties including 85 hub providers, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday.

The state is also ordering 330,925 doses intended for second doses for residents vaccinated earlier.

“Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated,” DSHS said in a press release.

“Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.”

The Department of State Health Services allocated a total of 11,900 doses of COVID-vaccine this week to Central Texas vaccination hubs and providers.

The six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas include the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites in both Temple and Killeen; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

As of Friday, 58,359 first doses of vaccine had been administered in Central Texas, an increase of 11,673 since last Friday, and 15,274 second doses had been administered, an increase of 8,025.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District with help from Baylor Scott & White Health is operating a drive-thru vaccination clinic through Saturday at McLane Stadium. Appointments were scheduled from the health district’s waiting list in order of sign up.

McLennan County health officials say they’re pushing for an increase in the county’s vaccine allocation, but said they don’t expect an increase until supply improves.

Residents who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine during the first week of the health district’s vaccination hub in January are due a second dose next week. The health district says it’s contacting residents to make appointments for the second dose.

Administration of second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bell County continued Friday at a drive-thru site at the Bell County Expo Center.

Residents who received the first dose of the vaccine at one of the county’s two vaccination centers were notified to make appointments for the second dose.

Residents with appointments drove through a coned-off area at the Expo Center to reach the vaccination station under the facility’s dome and then were directed to another location for a mandated period of observation.

Officials hoped to deliver as many as 100 doses an hour.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the rear parking lot of Copperas Cove High School at 851 West Avenue D for which appointments through Coryell Health are required. The appointment window opened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and available appointments were quickly booked.

Residents who received the first dose from Coryell Health will receive a secure text message with a link for scheduling a second dose from five to seven days before the date the second dose is due. Those without the ability to receive texts will be called.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Austin VA Outpatient Clinic at 7901 Metropolis Dr. in Austin for enrolled veterans who are 75 or older. To make an appointment, eligible veterans should call 1-800-423-2111 and press #2. Callers may experience delays. The clinic can accommodate about 250 walk-ins, as well.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be moved Monday from the main hospital to Abrams Gym and will open at 8 a.m. The hospital is offering the vaccination to military beneficiaries including frontline healthcare workers, deploying soldiers, essential workers and those 16 or older who are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus.

“Our aim is to provide the vaccine as safely and efficiently as possible to eligible beneficiaries,” said Maj. Lance Freeman, Abrams Gym vaccination site officer-in-charge. “We’ve rehearsed the set-up and will be ready to go Monday.”

CVS will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Feb. 11 at some of its pharmacies in Central Texas and around the state. The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores in Waco, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. Appointments are required and the window for booking them could open as early as Feb. 9.

Walgreens, meanwhile, will begin providing vaccinations on Feb. 12 at pharmacies in 13 states and in Puerto Rico, but Texas is not on the list. H-E-B and Walmart are also preparing to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in Texas.

Ascension Providence Hospital will vaccinate Waco and Midway ISD staff members who are 65 or older or who have pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk from the virus. The hospital estimates more than 650 Waco ISD personnel and about 350 Midway ISD personnel are eligible. Waco ISD personnel will be vaccinated Saturday and Midway ISD personnel on Feb. 11.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map Friday showed no vaccine available at any sites in Central Texas. Additional doses should be shipped next week.

Almost 4.5 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 3.8 million doses have been shipped.

More than 2.2 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 668,743 have received the second dose for a total of about 2.9 million doses administered, state data showed Friday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Friday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 19,423 people have received a first dose and 6,712 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 18,323 people have received a first dose and 4,237 have received both.

The dashboard Friday showed the administration of 1,002 initial and 256 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 3,410 initial and 783 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 1,375 initial and 168 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 746 initial and 150 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,685 initial and 538 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County;2,209 initial vaccinations and 493 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 931 initial and 182 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 623 initial and 202 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 1,002 initial and 116 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,563 initial and 345 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 444 initial and 161 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 4,667 initial and 728 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County, and 831 initial and 184 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County.

In San Saba County, 125 residents have received a first dose, just two more than on Thursday, and only 19 have received the second.

Some residents of the county have been taking a long drive to a vaccination hub at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Marble Falls, which was due to receive a delivery of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Eligible residents do not have to be patients to receive the vaccine, but must set up a MyBSWHealthAccount.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District, whose local death count has lagged behind the DSHS count, received death certificates Friday for 10 more residents diagnosed with the virus who died including a Belton man in his 80s, a Belton man in his 60s, a Temple woman in her 90s, a Temple man in his 90s, a Temple woman who was 99 or older, a Killeen man in his 70s, a Temple man in his 70s, a Killeen man in his 70s, a Temple man in his 80s and a Bell County man in his 80s.

The deaths raised the virus’ toll in the county to 265, according to local data.

State data showed 287 deaths, an increase of seven.

The health district Friday also reported 109 additional cases of the virus, increasing the county’s total to 19,496.

Of the total, 1,507 cases were active Friday and 17,989 patients have recovered.

The county’s incidence rate fell Friday to 415.2 per 100,000 residents.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 138 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 14% all hospitalizations and filling about 11% of available beds, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates. Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru. City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said. Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed 17 active cases and a cumulative total of 299 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday reported five active cases, three involving students, and 33 positive tests for the virus since March, 24 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed almost 1,450 cases since March 16, 690 involving students and 758 involving staff, and 71 involving students and 39 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard Friday showed two cases involving students and one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving a student and three involving employees at Clear Creek Elementary; four involving students and four involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one involving an employee at Harker Heights Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Haynes Elementary; six involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student at Ira Cross Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student at Mountain View Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Nolanville Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at Peebles Elementary; two involving students at Pershing Park Elementary; one involving a student at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; one involving a student at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; one involving a student at Timber Ridge Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Trimmier Elementary; three involving students at Venable Village Elementary; one involving an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; three involving students at Charles Paterson Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Manor Middle School; one involving a student at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Palo Alto Middle School; two involving students at Rancier Middle School; 15 involving students and two involving employees at Smith Middle School; three involving employees at Early College High School; three involving students and one involving an employee at Ellison High School; eight involving students and three involving employees at Harker Heights High School; two involving students and one involving an emlpoyee at Killeen High School; five involving students and one involving an employee at Shoemaker High School, and four involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed three cases at Temple High School, two at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, and one at Meredith Dunbar Early Childhood Academy

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed one case at Belton Early Childhood School; three cases at Charter Oak Elementary; two at Lakewood Elementary; four at Sparta Elementary; one at Tarver Elementary; four at Belton Middle School; four at Lake Belton Middle School; one at North Belton Middle School; two at South Belton Middle School; 12 at Belton High School: one at Lake Belton High School, and three at non-campus facilities.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported the deaths of a 91-year-old man, a 79-year-old man and an 85-year old woman Friday, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 375, according to local data.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 390 deaths, an increase of two.

The health district Friday also reported 76 additional cases of the virus Friday, 33 confirmed and 43 probable, increasing the county’s total to 23,575.

At least 687 cases were active Friday, 22,513 patients have recovered, and 90 were hospitalized, 21 of them on ventilators.

Sixty of the 91 are McLennan County residents.

At least 98 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 22% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 14% of available beds, just below the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7 for a fourth straight day.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Friday showed 207 active cases, 182 involving students, 12 involving staff, five involving faculty and eight involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2,725 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 101 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 13 active cases Friday, eight involving students, and 323 total cases in the past three weeks, 248 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard, last updated on Tuesday, showed cumulative totals of 248 students, 266 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The Fdashboard showed two active cases at Alta Vista Elementary; one at Brook Avenue Elementary; one at Crestview Elementary; one at Hillcrest PDS; one at Lake Air Montessori; one at Parkdale Elementary; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Careers Academy; one at Tennyson Middle School; four at University High School and one at a non-campus facility.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Castleman Creek Elementary; four involving students and two involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; four involving students at South Bosque Elementary; three involving students at Woodway Elementary; four involving students at River Valley Intermediate; one involving a student at Woodgate Intermediate; four involving students at Midway Middle School; 15 involving students and five involving employees at Midway High School, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities. Midway High School will have a prom on May 1 and an off-campus site has been secured for the party, Principal Alison Smith said in a message to parents Wednesday. Only Midway seniors may attend. “With the active COVID-19 situation in McLennan County, we feel that limiting numbers is necessary to reasonably manage the event in relation to safety guidelines and mitigate spread of the virus,” Smith said.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Lorena Elementary, and three involving students at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed one case at McGregor Elementary, one at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,834 confirmed cases Friday, revised downward from 6,865 cases reported Friday, according to state data.

The county also had 201 probable cases.

Of the total, 5,896 patients have recovered.

The county’s death toll increased by one Friday to 61, according to DSHS data.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 138 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 14% all hospitalizations and filling about 11% of available beds, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed eight cases involving students and three involving employees at Cove High School; four involving students at Cove Junior High; five involving students and three involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Martin Walker Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 10 cases at Gatesville High School, four involving students; seven at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; 11 cases at Gatesville Intermediate, nine involving students, four at Gatesville Elementary, three involving students, and one involving a student at Gatesville Primary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 88 inmates were on medical restriction and two were isolated; four cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 22 inmates were restricted and four were isolated; seven cases involving inmates and 35 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 279 inmates were medically restricted and seven were medically isolated; 54 cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 303 inmates were restricted and 56 were isolated; 17 cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 394 inmates were restricted and 18 were isolated, and five cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 175 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,810 confirmed and 148 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, 1,674 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 55 inmates were restricted and two were isolated, and three cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 44 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,931 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 26, and 485 probable cases.

Of the total, 1,791 patients have recovered and 51 residents have died, according to state data.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,308 confirmed and 2,073 probable cases of the virus Friday.

Of the total, 4,745 patients have recovered.

State data showed 96 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,243 confirmed and 264 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,190 patients have recovered and a 27th has died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,153 confirmed and 654 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,379 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 207 inmates were medically restricted and three were isolated. Teague’s city hall, library, police department and municipal court have been closed to the public because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and have implemented modified hours of operation. City hall and the library will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the police department and municipal court will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. “We will have staff in all offices and available to assist you by phone, email and fax,” the city said. Utility payments may be made online.

Hamilton County had 668 confirmed and 47 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 607 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,516 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 20, and 600 probable cases. At least 3,224 patients have recovered and a 69th resident has died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed two cases involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 1,577 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 17, and 283 probable cases. At least 1,266 patients have recovered and 22 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,162 confirmed and 299 probable cases Friday. At least 1,134 patients have recovered and 34 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County reported 1,236 confirmed and 878 probable cases of the virus Friday. Sixty four cases were active and 19 patients were hospitalized. Local data showed 32 deaths. State data showed 1,984 recoveries and 33 deaths.

Mills County had 520 confirmed and 51 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 418 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,525 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 15, and 382 probable cases. At least 1,423 patients have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 543 confirmed cases Friday and 203 probable cases. At least 551 patients have recovered and 17 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported 35 cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 166 inmates were restricted and 35 were medically isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

