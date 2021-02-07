A Nice Evening For The Superbowl But COLD AIR Arrives Late This Week

We’ve got some nice weather in store for us this evening for the Superbowl! Sunny skies and the mid 60′s will be seen at kickoff, with temperatures dipping into the low 50′s after sunset. From there we don’t cool off a whole lot more, only into the mid to upper 40′s by sunrise on Monday. Monday is looking good with plenty of sunshine and highs around 70° during the afternoon. Our cold front moves in Tuesday morning and we’ll have a few spotty showers with it. Temperatures dip to around 60° for highs on Tuesday, but after that we’ll start to see our temperatures gradually cool down more as that Arctic Air takes a bigger hold of the Central Plains.

We’ll be stuck in the 50′s on Wednesday and then the 40′s on Thursday. Luckily, our chances for wintry precipitation have gone down, but we’ll still have scattered showers both of those days. We’re dry heading into next weekend, but we’ll really start to feel the cold during the nights. Highs will stay stuck in the 40′s heading into next weekend, with overnight lows in the mid 20′s. The cold weather could linger through the beginning of the following week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.