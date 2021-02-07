Advertisement

Central Texas healthcare worker surprised with Super Bowl ticket

One Central Texas healthcare worker got a front row seat for the super bowl, specially reserved...
One Central Texas healthcare worker got a front row seat for the super bowl, specially reserved for front line workers.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - One Central Texas healthcare worker got a front row seat for the super bowl, specially reserved for front line workers.

“This is just the trip of a lifetime.”

Amy Talley with Baylor Scott & White says before getting the ticket, working throughout the pandemic has been no easy task.

“The main was just making sure I made my own precautions and being around family and coworkers,” she said.

“That was the scariest part, for me, just making sure I wasn’t carrying it out.”

That’s why she was incredibly shocked when the hospital and the Dallas Cowboys surprised her and a handful of healthcare workers with free tickets to the game. They were also given free handbags with goodies, a sleep number mattress and first-class airline tickets to Tampa.

“This is just the trip of a lifetime,” she said.

“I wish every healthcare worker on the front lines had the opportunity to do this. I’m just so honored to be a part of it and come back and share it with my other coworkers.”

A well-deserved reward for one of the thousands of healthcare workers still eager to finish the job against COVID-19.

“I’m very anxious to get back to work and I’m gonna love to share my experience with everyone,” she said.

“I’m just ready to get back on the front lines and doing what I’m doing.”

