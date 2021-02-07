Former Soldier in jail for “shooting incident” at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A former Soldier is in the Bell County Jail awaiting charges for what is being called a “shooting incident at Fort Hood” Saturday morning around 12:50 am.

Fort Hood Public Affairs said “the suspected shooter – a former Soldier – was socializing with current Soldiers when he fired a pistol outdoors in the parking lot. The suspect was immediately disarmed and apprehended without further incident.”

Fort Hood said no one was injured and there is no ongoing threat. Adding, this was an isolated and rapidly resolved incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by law enforcement officials.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.