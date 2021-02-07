Advertisement

High-risk Waco ISD employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

Waco ISD vaccine clinic for high risk employees.
Waco ISD vaccine clinic for high risk employees.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - About 400 Waco ISD employees received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at University Highschool on Saturday.

The vaccination clinic is a partnership between Ascension Providence and Waco ISD. Ascension Providence is also partnered with Midway ISD to provide the vaccine to it’s staff.

“We think its important to keep our schools open and to keep our teachers and our district personnel safe and we think that every shot that goes in has integrity behind it,” said Dr. William Haskett, the chief medical officer for Ascension Medical Group, Waco.

Saturday’s vaccine clinic was only open to district employees in the state’s 1A and 1B categories-- meaning those who are 65 and older or who have chronic medical conditions.

One of those employees who got the vaccine Saturday was Larryl Curtis, the principal of the district’s G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center.

“It can be scary at times because we are around so many kids and so many people,” Curtis said. “I’m looking forward to a time when we can get back to normalcy and this is one step closer,” he said.

Waco ISD’s Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the partnership with Ascension providence is a relief for her district.

“We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles, deaths of employees,” Kincannon said. “We’ve had an employee yesterday die of COVID-19 which was really sad and hit home the impact of today and how important it is that we move quickly to get our employees vaccinated,” she said.

Ascension Providence will hold a similar clinic for Midway ISD on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
The fire that gutted the more than century-old courthouse was set deliberately, authorities said.
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody
The man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.
Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag
A Texas woman whose 4-year-old son was found dead on a beach in Galveston in 2017 is headed to...
Texas woman sentenced for death of son; 4-year-old was found on beach in Galveston
KWTX morning anchor Pete Sousa shares the story of his 20-year drug and alcohol addiction and...
KWTX anchor shares story of 20-year addiction, journey to sobriety in new podcast

Latest News

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detective Joseph Scaramucci is in Florida for the Super Bowl...
Local detective in Florida catching human trafficking surrounding the Super Bowl
Fort Hood said no one was injured and there is no ongoing threat.
Former Soldier in jail for “shooting incident” at Fort Hood
While the Bell County Expo Center has become a COVID-19 vaccine hub of its own, a local youth...
Bell County Youth Fair continues alongside COVID vaccine hub
Operation Phantom Support CEO John Valentine says the organization is barely scrapping by and...
Killeen: Operation Phantom Support pantry in danger of going under