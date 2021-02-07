High-risk Waco ISD employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - About 400 Waco ISD employees received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at University Highschool on Saturday.

The vaccination clinic is a partnership between Ascension Providence and Waco ISD. Ascension Providence is also partnered with Midway ISD to provide the vaccine to it’s staff.

“We think its important to keep our schools open and to keep our teachers and our district personnel safe and we think that every shot that goes in has integrity behind it,” said Dr. William Haskett, the chief medical officer for Ascension Medical Group, Waco.

Saturday’s vaccine clinic was only open to district employees in the state’s 1A and 1B categories-- meaning those who are 65 and older or who have chronic medical conditions.

One of those employees who got the vaccine Saturday was Larryl Curtis, the principal of the district’s G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center.

“It can be scary at times because we are around so many kids and so many people,” Curtis said. “I’m looking forward to a time when we can get back to normalcy and this is one step closer,” he said.

Waco ISD’s Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the partnership with Ascension providence is a relief for her district.

“We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles, deaths of employees,” Kincannon said. “We’ve had an employee yesterday die of COVID-19 which was really sad and hit home the impact of today and how important it is that we move quickly to get our employees vaccinated,” she said.

Ascension Providence will hold a similar clinic for Midway ISD on Thursday.

