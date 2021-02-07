Local boy dies after 5-year battle with terminal brain cancer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local boy, Jon Mathew Graesfer, passed away from a terminal brain cancer he was battling for 5 years.

Jon Graesfer died from medulloblastoma, a terminal brain cancer, according to a Facebook page called “Prayers for Jon”

This was the second time in five years he was fighting the cancer.

Graesfer passed away Saturday afternoon according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County.

“ I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown... Posted by Sheriff's Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County on Sunday, February 7, 2021

Sheriff McNamara swore Jon Graesfer in as a Deputy Sheriff several years ago.

The boy’s mom, Claudia Graefser, was a Corporal in the Jail Division before having to leave to take care of Jon Graesfer.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s office called him, “our warrior.”

“May it be said that Jon Mathew left this world in a better place, for a better place. That he made an impact,” said the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County.

The Facebook page “Prayers for Jon” said that services will be announced.

