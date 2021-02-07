Local detective in Florida catching human trafficking surrounding the Super Bowl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s is in Florida for the Super Bowl, but he won’t be watching the game--he’ll be watching human traffickers.

Det. Joseph Scaramucci has been assigned to the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force for the weekend.

He says she’s providing analytical support, providing live intelligence to field agents and officers in the field.

“I’m identifying traffickers and trafficking victims to relay that information to officers and agents in the field,” Scaramucci told KWTX Saturday.

As far as he knows, he’s the only officer from Texas.

“Being able to provide direct support to anti-trafficking efforts surrounding the Super Bowl directly represents the strong national partnerships of our office, and commitment to end human trafficking,” Scaramucci said. “Being able to work alongside, and in support of these agencies, is truly an honor.”

Scaramucci said trafficking has “definitely been happening”, and at a steady pace.

He’ll return to the Lone Star State Monday.

