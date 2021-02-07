Advertisement

Nice and Warm For Now But COLD WEATHER Arrives In a Few Days

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:53 AM CST
We’ll start Sunday in the low to mid 30′s with some patchy fog.  The fog will clear up by 9am after which sunshine will be dominating throughout the day.  We’ll have highs in the mid 60′s during the afternoon.  South winds will warm us up a little more to around 70° on Monday with partly cloudy skies, but temperatures will start to cool off from there as a cold front will move through the area on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s highs will still be mild around 60°, with a few spotty showers in the morning.  However, arctic air plunging southward throughout the country mid-week will tank our highs down into the low 40′s on Wednesday, before being stuck in the 30′s for highs on Thursday.  There is a chance we could see some wintry precipitation on Thursday too because of all this arctic blast.  After that we’re dry heading towards next weekend, but the COLD looks to stay in place for a while.

