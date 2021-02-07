Police: Man armed with hatchet shot by Lacy Lakeview officer

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A Lacy Lakeview officer shot a man Sunday morning, according to Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Faye St. around 9:30 a.m. Police say the man was armed with a hatchet when the shooting happened. Police could not confirm whether the man had died from his injuries.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, Truehitt said.

