Police: Man armed with hatchet shot by Lacy Lakeview officer

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A Lacy Lakeview officer shot a man Sunday morning, according to Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Faye St. around 9:30 a.m. Police say the man was armed with a hatchet when the shooting happened. Police could not confirm whether the man had died from his injuries.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, Truehitt said.

