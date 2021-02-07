Advertisement

Vigil to be held for former Waco beauty queen involved in wreck

A former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek, was reportedly rending aid in a crash when she was hit by a...
A former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek, was reportedly rending aid in a crash when she was hit by a car.(Courtesy photo)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek, was reportedly rending aid in a crash when she was hit by a car Saturday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is in charge of the crash investigation.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s office was on scene assisting.

According to MCSO officials, a jeep rolled over on Chapel road and Old Lorena road, and a woman who stopped to help was hit when another car ran into the jeep, resulting in serious injuries.

Friends and family say she is currently in the hospital, seriously injured but as of Sunday afternoon was awake and talking.

The family is requesting privacy at this time.

There is a Facebook event for a prayer vigil Monday, February 8th at 7 p.m.

“We will gather in front parking lot of BSW in Temple to show Jamie our support,” the event page says.

Prayer Vigil for Jamie
Prayer Vigil for Jamie(none)

More details will be released at a later time.

