Arctic air spills into Central Texas this weekend

We’re getting ready for a HUGE change in Central Texas’ weather. Temperatures by this weekend are expected to plummet potentially over 15° below normal during the morning and afternoon for a potentially close to a week! Although we’re growing confident in the Arctic air intrusion, there’s still a lot of questions that are yet to be answered about how cold it’ll be, how long the temperatures will be cold for, and if any wintry precipitation is possible. Before we get to the cold, we’ll get you out the door today. Today will likely be the warmest day of at least the next 10! Morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds are increasing this morning and we’ll be seeing those clouds for most of the day. Morning clouds, with potentially some isolated drizzle, should give way to at least partly sunny skies this afternoon. The additional afternoon sunshine combined with a bit of a south breeze will allow temperatures to reach the upper 60s and low 70s late today.

A cold front is expected to creep into Central Texas late tonight and early tomorrow and I do mean creep in. The upper-level support for this cold front will be well removed from the actual front itself so the density of the colder air will be the front’s only momentum. The front should slowly slide into the area and then likely stall somewhere over our area. For cities and towns near the Metroplex (mainly in Bosque, Hill, and Navarro County), temperatures may be a bit colder during the day in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. For the rest of the area, temperatures will likely reach the low-to-mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. We could even potentially reach the low 70s if the front stalls well to our north. If the front does stall over our area, it’ll keep temperatures on the warm side Wednesday too until an upper-level storm system kicks the front all the way through the area. Conversely, if the front is able to make it through the entire area and clouds stay socked in, temperatures could only reach the low 50s for highs and stay in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday. Regardless of where the front stalls, an upper-level storm system swings through Wednesday giving us a 40% chance of some scattered rain during the day but higher chances come Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The disturbance bringing us higher ran chances Wednesday into Thursday will also send the chilly temperatures into Central Texas. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will likely feature high temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s with morning temperatures Thursday morning in the mid-to-upper 30s dropping into the 20s Friday and Saturday morning. Skies will stay generally mostly cloudy and that’ll help to keep the chill in place, but the long-advertised Arctic air swings into Central Texas likely late Saturday and early Sunday. Temperatures are expected to plummet for a few days and while we’re unsure as to exactly how cold it’ll be when the Arctic air arrives, we’re expecting morning temperatures and afternoon highs to be frigid! Morning temperatures Valentine’s Day morning should start out in the low 20s but wind chills could be as cold as about 10°. Afternoon temperatures may only warm into the low-to-mid 30s and a few spots could potentially even stay below freezing all day long! We’ll be back in the low 20s Monday morning before highs again only reach the low-to-mid 30s. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm back up next week, but the cold Arctic air will keep temperatures in the low 40s Tuesday and then in the mid-to-upper 40s next Wednesday. We’re quite uncertain about exactly how cold temperatures will be and how long they’ll stay cold so the weekend and next week’s forecast will be changing. The final thing we’ll need to monitor is the potential for wintry precipitation. The only potential for wintry weather right now is next Monday. Precipitation chances are near 30% but it’s too early to determine the type of precipitation that could fall and when exactly that precipitation to fall.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.