Area Humane Society is standing by to help protect your dog from freezing temperatures

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With a predicted wave of extended freezing weather coming later this week to our area, the Humane Society Central Texas is encouraging dog owners to bring their outdoor pet dog inside while the temperature is under 50 degrees.

The Humane Society recommends crate and potty training if needed so they can live indoors using videos on the internet.

If indoor living in not an option for your dog The Humane Society says the dog needs to have an enclosed space, like a dog house or pet igloo that has a floor so they don’t lay on the cold ground. But just being inside a dog house is not enough.

Straw is a great inexpensive insulator so put straw both inside and all around the outside of the dog house. Your dog will burrow in it and keep warm. Be sure to check the straw every day to make sure it is warm and dry. You should also consider putting a sweater on your dog for extra warmth!

Call the Humane Society of Central Texas and they will give you a bale of straw for free if needed. If you can’t pick-up the bale of straw their Straw Patrol Volunteers will bring you a bale of straw.

If you need additional help to keep your dog from freezing, contact the Humane Society of Central Texas (254-754-1454) or Waco Pets Alive! (254-300-8575), or log onto www.wacoanimalguide.com.

