BU law school graduate sworn in as US Attorney for the Western District of Texas

(KWTX) - Ashley Chapman Hoff, a 1994 Baylor Law School graduate, has been sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Her appointment by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas was effective on Sunday.

She’ll serve until a successor is appointed and sworn into office.

“It is truly the honor of a lifetime to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas, and I am grateful to the court for the appointment. I acknowledge and embrace the immense responsibility of this position,” Hoff said.

“I am privileged to work alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated women and men of this office, who give their all every day to protect the public, defend the Constitution, and represent the United States of America.”

The Western District includes 68 Texas counties and has staffed offices in Waco, Austin, Alpine, Del Rio, El Paso, Midland and San Antonio.

Hoff has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District for 17 years and has served as first assistant U.S. attorney since 2018.

She started her legal career as an assistant district attorney in Harris County from 1995 to 2000.

