Central Texas to receive 12,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

(KWTX) - Texas will receive nearly 402,000 first doses of COVID vaccine from the federal government this week, which will be shipped directly to 358 providers in 135 counties including 85 hub providers, and at least 12,300 of the doses are earmarked for Central Texas most of them going to the six vaccine hub providers in the region.

The Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites in both Temple and Killeen, will receive 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin will receive 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco will receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Also Lone Star Circle of Care at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop in Temple will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the DSHS clinic at 409 South Hill in Meridian will receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Family Practice Rural Health Clinic at 303 North Brown St. in Hamilton will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Hico Clinic at 104 Walnut in Hico will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the DSHS clinic at 529 Lassater in Centerville will receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Milam County Health Department at 209 South Houston Ave. in Cameron will receive 300 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy 19 at 725 West Cameron Ave. in Rockdale will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; McMahan Pharmacy Services, Inc. at 1503 West Front St. in Goldthwaite will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy 13 at 402 West 2nd in Hearne will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Wilson drug at 118 West 4th St. in Hearne will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Baylor Scott & White Healthcare at 2005 West Wallace in San Saba will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The state is also ordering 330,925 doses intended for second doses for residents vaccinated earlier.

“Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated,” DSHS said in a press release.

“Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.”

