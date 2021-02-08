Dropping Temperatures Through the Week; Super Cold this Weekend

We have our first round of cold, arctic air sinking into Central Texas on Tuesday morning. For the next two days, we will have a wide range of temperatures anywhere from the low 50s to the mid/upper 70s! The warmer temperatures will be to the south and the colder temperatures to the north.

On Thursday, we have a stronger push of cold air headed our way and that will keep things down-right cold for the rest of the week. Then we have yet another push of arctic air that comes in over the weekend. This is when low temperatures could drop into the teens (!!) and low 20s for our nights and daytime highs struggling to make it into the 30s. We may see the low 40s for highs by the end of next week, but even that is still chilly. Winter is showing us who is boss after Wednesday, so make sure to wrap the pipes, bring the plants in, stock up on firewood, and of course keep warm any way you can.

And that’s just the temperature part of the forecast... this is going to be a wacky weather week. We also need to watch our precipitation chances with temperatures getting so cold. We have a chance for some showers and even some thunderstorms along the front that pushes in Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday gives us a 40% chance of some scattered rain during the day but higher chances come Wednesday night into Thursday morning, jumping to around 50 - 70% for showers/storms. This will be just a cold rain for most. We will have to monitor Thursday morning for some wintry mix -- right now that looks to stay just to our NW, but we will be monitoring carefully. Then we have to watch for some wintry weather possible over the weekend into next Monday. Precipitation chances low, as of now, 20 - 30% but it’s too early to determine the type of precipitation that could fall and when exactly that precipitation to fall. Stay tuned for big updates to the forecast in the upcoming days!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.