First graders make Valentine’s cards for local frontline healthcare workers

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Some primary school students made Valentine’s Day much sweeter for local healthcare workers who’ve been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year now.

The first-grade class of teacher Kat Mayo at Lorena Primary School made Valentine’s Day cards for healthcare workers at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco.

“We are learning about kindness this month and I couldn’t think of a better way to show kindness to our essential workers than to provide them with Valentine’s Day cards and spread a little cheer,” Mayo said.

The idea came from the parent of a student.

Mayo thought it was a great way to show an act of love on a day of love for those who have done so much for the community.

She says her kids know about the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciate healthcare workers, but aren’t fully aware of the pressures they’ve been under for the past year.

“We talked about it a little bit, just how healthcare workers have been super busy,” Mayo said.

“They sort of understand what COVID is to a point. I don’t think they really grasp the stress that’s on everyone because they’re kids, but we did talk about they were working hard and taking care of sick people.”

The kids spent two days cutting out the cards and designing them, some with simple words of encouragement and others with pictures.

The class worked hard and completed 30 cards to be delivered.

“I’m proud, mostly just that they took the time and were so excited to do it,” she said. “They put so much effort into what they were doing and took ownership in their work.”

The cards were delivered a few days early to an appreciative staff at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.