Advertisement

Late-night crash on Texas interstate leaves child dead, two adults injured

A 4-year-old boy died in a late-night crash on a Texas interstate. (File)
A 4-year-old boy died in a late-night crash on a Texas interstate. (File)(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Staf
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – A late-night crash on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County left a 4-year-old boy dead and sent a man and a woman to a hospital.

The boy was a passenger in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe that veered off the highway at around 11 p.m. Sunday west of Van and rolled several times.

The unidentified boy, the SUV’s driver, Guadalupe Bahena, 22, of Tyler, and a second passenger, Hector Brito Hernandez, 23, of Tyler, were all ejected from the vehicle.

The boy died at the scene.

Bahena and Hernandez were flown to Chritus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek, was reportedly rendering aid in a crash when she was hit by a...
Vigil set for former Central Texas beauty queen severely injured while helping at accident scene
Texas Rangers are investigating after a Lacy Lakeview police officer shot and killed a man...
Texas Rangers investigate after local officer shoots, kills hatchet-wielding suspect
MCSO
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
One Central Texas healthcare worker got a front row seat for the super bowl, specially reserved...
Central Texas healthcare worker surprised with Super Bowl ticket
A local boy, Jon Mathew Graesfer, passed away from a terminal brain cancer he was battling for...
Local boy dies after 5-year battle with terminal brain cancer

Latest News

Investigators obtained video that showed Christopher Grider attempting to push open the doors...
Magistrate again refuses to reopen detention hearing for local man charged in US Capitol riot
Central Texas vaccination hubs and other providers will receive at least 12,300 doses of...
Central Texas to receive 12,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week
U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, an Arlington Republican, had been undergoing treatment for cancer since...
Texas congressman dies weeks after testing positive for coronavirus
The number of people attending the virtual foster care meetings has increased by 36% since they...
Virtual meetings lead to increase in foster parenting