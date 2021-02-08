Late-night crash on Texas interstate leaves child dead, two adults injured

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – A late-night crash on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County left a 4-year-old boy dead and sent a man and a woman to a hospital.

The boy was a passenger in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe that veered off the highway at around 11 p.m. Sunday west of Van and rolled several times.

The unidentified boy, the SUV’s driver, Guadalupe Bahena, 22, of Tyler, and a second passenger, Hector Brito Hernandez, 23, of Tyler, were all ejected from the vehicle.

The boy died at the scene.

Bahena and Hernandez were flown to Chritus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.

