Local football player who survived train crash continues football fight

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday’s Super Bowl is a little bittersweet for a Riesel High School football standout who may never be able to play the game he loves again.

Levi Cook, 16, of Marlin, was hit by a train over the summer on his way to a two-a-day football practice for his new team, the Riesel Indians, where he was in line to be the school’s next quarterback.

“He’s definitely a walking miracle,” said Jolene Keyes, Levi’s mother. “God is real, he was definitely there August 26, no doubt.”

Levi was starting his first year at Riesel after transferring from Robinson ISD because it was close to his home, and the drive was supposed to be less dangerous, Keyes said.

Then, on the morning of Aug. 26, her son’s white Chevy Tahoe was hit at the unguarded crossing on County Road 116 off State Highway 6, a route he took for the first time as he didn’t have to pick up his friend and fellow teammate that morning.

Keyes says it was day Levi will never remember that she will never forget.

“His coach called me and he said, ‘Levi didn’t make it to practice,’” said Keyes. “The other little ones were asleep, and I was just bawling, crying, just, ‘is he ok, where’s he at where’s he at, where’s he at, I’ve got to get to him.’”

Levi had been flown by helicopter from the scene to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

“It was hectic at first due to COVID, but eventually I was able to see him through the glass and they were finishing up some stitches and I was immediately calmed down,” said Keyes. “They came back and said he has no broken bones, he has no internal bleeding, which was miraculous.”

But Levi wasn’t out of the woods: while his body was ok, his mind was not.

Levi suffered a diffuse axonal injury (DAI), a form of traumatic brain injury, and was in a coma for two weeks.

“There’s no logical explanation as to how he survived that, other than just, I mean, God,” said Keyes. “It’s a miracle, it’s a miracle that he’s here.”

The next six weeks wouldn’t be easy with daily physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy at a hospital in Dallas.

“They said him being an athlete, and his drive and focus and being in shape, has really helped him get to where he’s at now, and he’s done remarkable,” said Keyes. “It’s still hard, it’s getting easier, he’s improving every day.”

After two months in the hospital with his mother by his side, Levi was able to go home Oct. 22.

“Just seeing my three boys sitting together, or just seeing Levi able to walk and grab a Gatorade out of the fridge, for him to ask me to make him a sandwich and we’re at home--you take those things for granted,” said Keyes. “I don’t mind picking his laundry up off his bathroom floor anymore, for any of them, just because they’re here.”

While Levi is home, his journey to get to where he wants to be--on the football field--is far from over.

“Football was his life,” said Keyes. “He was going to play for Texas A&M, he was going to be Texas A&M’s quarterback.”

Despite Levi’s efforts, doctors say he probably won’t be able to play the game he loves again.

“The goal for him is to of course be 10% and be like he was August 25,” said Keyes. “He’ll be able to play baseball, he loves baseball, he can play golf...football’s probably out of the question.”

However, Levi still refuses to accept that fate and he continues to work on his mind and body six days a week, hoping he can bounce back from tragedy.

“I hope that he understands how much he has inspired people that he doesn’t even know,” said Keyes. “This has brought a lot of obstacles, a lot of change, but just like Levi does, you keep bouncing back, you keep betting yourself, you keep improving, no matter if the goal has changed.”

