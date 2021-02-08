Advertisement

Texas boy, 11, struck by bullet in bedroom during drive-by shooting

The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition. (File)
The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition. (File)(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old Dallas boy was struck in the foot by a bullet fired into his bedroom during a drive-by shooting on Friday.

Dallas Police said it happened shortly after midnight at 3200 Carpenter Avenue.

The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

No suspect or suspects have been identified at this point.

Anyone with information can contact Detective A. Zabriskie at 214-671-4332 or alexander.zabriskie@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #021335-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense.

The number is (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek, was reportedly rendering aid in a crash when she was hit by a...
Vigil set for former Central Texas beauty queen severely injured while helping at accident scene
Texas Rangers are investigating after a Lacy Lakeview police officer shot and killed a man...
Texas Rangers investigate after local officer shoots, kills hatchet-wielding suspect
MCSO
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
One Central Texas healthcare worker got a front row seat for the super bowl, specially reserved...
Central Texas healthcare worker surprised with Super Bowl ticket
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Casey Reeves, assistant coach of Sunnyvale High School’s girls varsity basketball team, has...
Beloved Texas high school coach fighting for life after COVID-19 diagnosis
Veteran Houston Assistant police Chief Sheryl Victorian would be Waco’s first Black and first...
Veteran Houston assistant chief would be Waco’s first Black and first female police chief
Ashley Chapman Hoff, a 1994 Baylor Law School graduate, has been sworn in as the U.S. Attorney...
BU law school graduate sworn in as US Attorney for the Western District of Texas
The Lorena Primary School first graders made Valentine's Day cards for healthcare workers at...
First graders make Valentine’s cards for local frontline healthcare workers