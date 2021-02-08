Three more Baylor men’s basketball games postponed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three more Baylor men’s basketball games have been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines.

No. 2-ranked Baylor’s home games against Texas Tech (Feb. 13) and West Virginia (Feb. 18), as well as a road game at West Virginia (Feb. 15) have been postponed.

The league previously announced postponed Baylor games at home against TCU (Feb. 6) and on the road at Oklahoma (Feb. 10).

The Big 12 Conference will work with the schools to reschedule postponed games at a later date. Fans with tickets to postponed Baylor home games can use those tickets for make-up games when contests are rescheduled.

