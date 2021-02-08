Advertisement

Three more Baylor men’s basketball games postponed

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against...
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas. Drew was selected the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three more Baylor men’s basketball games have been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines.

No. 2-ranked Baylor’s home games against Texas Tech (Feb. 13) and West Virginia (Feb. 18), as well as a road game at West Virginia (Feb. 15) have been postponed.

The league previously announced postponed Baylor games at home against TCU (Feb. 6) and on the road at Oklahoma (Feb. 10).

The Big 12 Conference will work with the schools to reschedule postponed games at a later date. Fans with tickets to postponed Baylor home games can use those tickets for make-up games when contests are rescheduled.

