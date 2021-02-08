Advertisement

Virtual meetings lead to increase in foster parenting

By Hannah Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the pandemic started, the need for foster families across Texas did not stop, but the state needed to find a new way to host information meetings.

The Department of Family and Protective Services moved the informational meetings for potential foster families online, and in the last year, there has been a 36% increase in meeting participation.

Sherry Harris, a foster and and adoptive home development specialist for CPS, said with the virtual meetings, people don’t have to travel.

They’re able to attend the meetings from their home, or wherever they’d like to be Harris said in the Waco area -- it went from around 20 people signing up for information sessions to more than 50 people signing up.

Harris said it’s important to have foster families available, especially from different areas. She said children don’t ask to be taken from their homes, and it’s often a traumatic experience.

“If they’re able to stay in the same community, attend the same school, be around the same friends, be able to participate in the same activities, then this reduces the trauma on that child,” Harris said.

In addition to the number of people participating increasing, Harris said the people are also engaging more in the meetings than when they were held at offices. Those people also seem to be more willing to adopt and foster children.

“With these virtual meetings, people are saying that okay, I can make a difference in a child’s life,” Harris said. “I can be there for them and I can see them through these different situations.”

There are several meetings throughout the month of February, including one at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. If you’re interested in attending, you can sign up at adoptchildren.org under the information meetings tab.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek, was reportedly rendering aid in a crash when she was hit by a...
Vigil set for former Central Texas beauty queen severely injured while helping at accident scene
Man armed with hatchet shot by area policeman.
Police: Man armed with hatchet shot by Lacy Lakeview officer
MCSO
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
One Central Texas healthcare worker got a front row seat for the super bowl, specially reserved...
Central Texas healthcare worker surprised with Super Bowl ticket
A local boy, Jon Mathew Graesfer, passed away from a terminal brain cancer he was battling for...
Local boy dies after 5-year battle with terminal brain cancer

Latest News

The Department of Family and Protective Services says there has been an increase in the number...
Virtual foster care interest meetings bringing more people in
Space-X CEO Elon Musk, along with Billionaire Jared Isaacman, are making commercial space...
“Inspiration 4” gives chance at space flight to civilians
Man armed with hatchet shot by area policeman.
Police: Man armed with hatchet shot by Lacy Lakeview officer
Central Texas nurse gets Super Bowl tickets
Central Texas nurse gets Super Bowl tickets