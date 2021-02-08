Where you live and work affected by pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The pandemic created upheaval in multiple areas of Americans’ lives last year, including where they live and how they work.

“While the U.S. population is always mobile in response to economic conditions and preferences, a recent survey by Hire a Helper found that about a quarter of 2020 moves were related to COVID-19, with the most commonly cited reasons being escaping the worst of the pandemic, losing a job or income, and sheltering-in-place with or taking care of family,” Dr. M. Ray Perryman, a Waco economist and principal at the Perryman Group, said.

“The overall volume of moves was down last year because of the complexity created by the virus, but the patterns were both enlightening and harbingers of things to come,” Perryman said.

Perryman noted much of this movement has been from the densest cities to more affordable areas.

Tennessee, followed by Texas and Florida had the largest net gain based on one-way truck movements, data released by U-Haul showed.

And Texas has ranked first or second for the past five years, due largely to a healthy economy, Perryman said.

Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, and Georgia also ranked highly, while Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, and California fell at the other end of the spectrum.

The flexibility of working from home is another reason that has emerged for relocating during the pandemic.

“As technology fosters jobs largely independent of specific locations, many are rethinking where they want to live.

“The survey noted above found that, of those moving in 2020 due to COVID-19, 28% indicated that they no longer had to be close to work and another study found that 14 to 23 million Americans planned to move due to expanded options for working virtually,” Perryman said.

Perryman says fewer than one in five executives indicated that they wanted to return to the same pre-pandemic office structure, even fewer were willing to abandon the office entirely.

“Many corporations are considering hybrid workplaces, where employees split time between the office and home. Businesses are also considering downsizing space in some high-demand locations and opening satellite offices to accommodate employees’ desires to live in less-congested, lower-cost cities,” according to Perryman.

“The necessity of increasing flexibility during the pandemic is likely to yield greater creativity in how offices operate in the future.

“There are benefits for companies and employees, and technology will emerge to enable greater optimization for all.”

