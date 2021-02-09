Arctic outbreak brings dangerous cold to Central Texas this weekend

A cold front is expected to bring dangerously cold, arctic air into Central Texas this weekend.

This would officially be our region’s coldest temperatures and longest stretch of cold so far this season, with the potential for some of the coldest weather we have experienced in years.

high temperatures in TX for Wednesday (KWTX)

A second cold front could re-enforce our cold air on Saturday, leading to overnight low temperatures in the 20s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures on Sunday could be the coldest temperatures not only of this season but that we’ve felt since 2015.

Now would be a good time to start taking precautions to protect the four Ps: people, plants, pets, and pipes.

Images to show the cold weather in Central TX (KWTX)

MAJOR ARCTIC COLD ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND.

The most significant of the cold air arrives this weekend and Monday when temperatures should stay below freezing throughout the entire day.

feels like temperatures in the single digits this weekend and early next week (KWTX)

WILL WE SEE WINTER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND OR EARLY NEXT WEEK?

Wednesday and Thursday will bring a 30 to 60% chance of scattered showers. This is expected to be a cold rain. The chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms will increase on Wednesday and Wednesday Night across the eastern two-thirds of Texas. Thunderstorm chances (as opposed to just showers) will be highest from Central Texas east into East Texas, and Southeast Texas.

Another round of moisture looks to move in this weekend with the bitter cold temperatures in place. This is when we have the possibility of frozen precipitation, whether it be freezing rain, sleet or snow. At this time, we only have a 20% chance of this possibility Saturday through President’s Day since computer models are still not in agreement.

Images to show the cold weather in Central TX (KWTX)

DAY BY DAY WEATHER BREAKDOWN:

Tuesday: A cold front has moved almost completely through the area and temperatures are colder and will be staying colder. Morning temperatures are starting out in the 30s and low-to-mid 40s with cloudy skies. Skies remain clouded over all day long and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 40s for highs. It could be slightly warmer east of I-35 but we’re not expecting late-day temperatures in the 50s. Although we’re not expecting much steady precipitation, we’ll have a chance for some isolated drizzle through the start of the day.

Wednesday: Scattered light rain is expected during the pre-dawn and morning hours before likely tapering off midday and then returning in the afternoon. Skies stay socked in with clouds all day long and morning lows in the 30s and low 40s should only reach the low-to-mid 40s late in the day. Scattered light rain is expected to increase in coverage during the overnight hours leading into Thursday.

Thursday: Overnight rain from Wednesday will continue Thursday morning and should continue off-and-on during the day as well before tapering off late in the afternoon and evening. We’re actually expecting some rumbles of thunder with Thursday’s precipitation despite morning temperatures in the 30s only reaching the 30s and low 40s by the end of the day (if even that). Although Thursday’s precipitation should fall as mostly rain, isolated sleet could mix in with the rain. Thankfully, the sleet won’t accumulate since surface temperatures should be just too warm for anything more than melting. Precipitation should end

Friday: Rain from Thursday should be over before sunrise but any standing water from Wednesday & Thursday’s rain could potentially ice over and create slippery sidewalks and side streets. Most surface streets and bridges and overpasses should be fine but could be slippery on an isolated basis. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around during the day Friday but some peeks of sunshine here and there should raise morning temperatures from the upper 20s into the low 40s during the afternoon. North winds will be a bit breezy at times, gusting to near 25 MPH, and wind chills should stay in the 20s and 30s all day.

Saturday: A small upper-level disturbance swings through Central Texas Saturday. The upper-level disturbance will cause a few things to happen. First off, the upper-level disturbance could maybe spark a bit of precipitation. It’s not likely that this disturbance will have enough moisture attached to it to produce very high precipitation chances, but wintry precipitation, a mix of rain/sleet/snow, could be possible. Precipitation chances are near 20% during the day and minor accumulations are possible depending on the type of precipitation that falls. The second thing the upper-level disturbance will do is kick the Arctic air pooling in the Central Plains southward into Texas. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s should only reach the mid 30s because of the arrival of the colder air. North winds will gust to near 25 MPH during the day and wind chills will likely stay in the upper teens and 20s. Just like with Friday, don’t expect more than a few peeks of sunshine.

Sunday: The Arctic air moving in behind Saturday’s disturbance will make for a cold-hearted Valentine’s Day. Even though the record low temperature of 10° set in 1905 should be safe, the record coldest afternoon high of 31° set in 1951 is expected to be broken. North winds will be increasing during the night and will remain strong all day long. Sustained winds Sunday will be between 15 and 20 MPH and may gust to 30 MPH at times. Sunday’s morning low temperature is expected to be in the mid-teens and thanks to the strong north winds, morning wind chills will be in the single digits. In fact, some cities and towns west of I-35 could see wind chills potentially fall below zero. Both the morning temperature and wind chill temperatures Sunday are a bit uncertain right now. Some forecast models are consistently showing even colder temperature than what we have forecast so the number will be fine-tuned over the coming days. Unfortunately, skies will still stay mostly cloudy Sunday and that’ll help to keep afternoon highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills during the morning and afternoon will likely only be in the teens and shouldn’t climb above 20° all day.

Monday: Unfortunately, the bitter cold conditions Sunday shouldn’t let up on Monday either. Morning temperatures should be in the mid-to-upper teens again with wind chills in the morning potentially as low as zero. North winds will stay blustery all day long, again gusting to near 25 MPH, and the wind chills should stay in the single-digits and teens throughout the day. Morning temperatures will warm up very slowly and should peak in the upper 20s and low 30s Monday afternoon. We could also see another upper-level disturbance swing through the area Monday. Since temperatures are expected to be below freezing all day long, Monday’s disturbance will give us a 30% chance of snow flurries. Snow is expected to be light so while we could see some trace accumulations, we’re not expecting accumulations over an inch as of right now. Untreated surface streets could become slick as could bridges and overpasses.

Next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: Arctic air is expected to loosen the hold on Central Texas and we should slowly warm back up. Morning temperatures Tuesday should still be close to above 20°, but the winds will be much lower and wind chills will only be in the teens in the morning. With the return of a bit of sunshine, highs Tuesday should reach close to 40°. We’re still going to be back in the mid-to-upper 20s for morning temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, however partly cloudy skies and easterly winds should warm highs into the mid-to-upper 40s Wednesday before low 50s come back Thursday. We’re of course going to be excited at the prospects of some warmer weather but there’s a chance the deep chill could last into Tuesday. If that were to happen, the warm up would be delayed and wouldn’t start until Wednesday or Thursday.

WEATHER STATS/HISTORY

Last time we had a string of at least 9 days of highs below 50° was 9 days ending March 2nd 2015. During that same period, we had a 4 days period of highs 40° ending on March 1st 2015. Our current forecast has 9 days of sub 50s and 4 days of sub 40s.

The most recent time we had at least 7 days of sub 30° low temperatures ended February 18th 2010. We also had a 13 day stretch of 30° or below which ended on January 13th 2010. We’ve never had more than 15 days of sub-30 temperatures.

We’ve had 2 three-day stretches of 20° or below lows recently. The most recent one ended on January 18th 2018 with another 3-day stretch ending January 8th 2017. We had a 4 day stretch that ended on January 4th 2018.

This will likely be the coldest temperatures for us since 2015

This will likely be the longest stretch of cold morning temps since 2010.

The most recent single digit temperature was January 17th 2018 (8°). The most recent day with a high less than 30 was January 2nd 2018 (29°). We had a 27° temperature on February 6th 2014 and December 7th 2013. We also had a 24° temperature on February 2nd 2011 which is the coldest high temperature since 2010. The most recent sub-20° day was December 22nd 1990.

It is important to point out that there is still a significant amount of uncertainty in this forecast. The typically reliable European model remains significantly warmer than the current forecast, which leans heavily towards the colder GFS model. So it is entirely possible that the forecast could change in the coming days. The KWTX Weather Team will be sure to keep you updated with the latest.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.