Central Texas man charged in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot

Joe Meadors was taken into custody on Monday by HSI agents and McLennan County deputies,
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been charged in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot after a joint investigation involving Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents and McLennan County deputies.

Joe Meadors was taken into custody on Monday by HSI agents and McLennan County deputies, four days after a McLennan County grand jury indicted him for criminal solicitation for murder for hire.

He was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

“I’m very proud of the joint effort between all agencies involved in the investigation of this case, and in bringing Meador into custody,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said in a press release Tuesday.

The indictment stemmed from an investigation that started after Homeland Security Investigations received information in November 2019 about a digital currency transaction on the dark web that took place between March 1, 2016 and April 17, 2016 for the murder of two victims.

“This case is a tremendous example of our agencies’ collaborative commitment to ensuring public safety, and validation that nothing is beyond the reach of the law,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge, Craig Larrabee, HSI San Antonio.

“HSI will continue to work closely with its law enforcement partners to combat threats, no matter where it begins and ends.”

