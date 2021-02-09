Central Texas man charged with promotion of child pornography

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – A Gatesville man charged with two counts of promotion of child pornography remained in the Coryell County Jail Tuesday.

Dustin Lane West, 25, was arrested Friday by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit after an investigation that started with a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline report involving the upload of images of child pornography.

“Investigators discovered clothing from the child at West’s residence. Investigators also seized additional devices for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.

West was also held Tuesday on criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance charges, according to online records.

His bonds total $101,000.

