WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rick Rhoades has returned to Cameron.

Cameron ISD board has voted to name Rhoades the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

Coach Rhoades left Cameron Yoe in 2016. He posted a 82-17 record in seven seasons with the school.

Under Rhoades, the Yoemen won state championships from 2012-14 and played in five state title games.

