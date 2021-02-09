COVID-19 death toll rises in Central Texas, but number of residents vaccinated increases, too

(KWTX) – The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to at least 70,668 Monday, an increase of more than 570 since Friday, but in an encouraging sign, the number of area residents who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose to at least 64,095 and the total number who’ve received both doses rose to at least 18,284.

But while vaccination numbers are rising and daily increases in the number of cases are ebbing, the death toll from the post-holiday surge is still increasing.

Since Friday, the virus has claimed at least 32 more lives in Central Texas.

Texas Department of State Health Services data Monday showed at least 1,249 area residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, including 297 Bell County residents, 21 more than the local count of 276; 27 Bosque County residents; 64 Coryell County residents; 26 Falls County residents; 33 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 71 Hill County residents; 22 Lampasas County residents; 35 Leon County residents; 51 Limestone County residents; 402 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 387; 33 Milam County residents; 19 Mills County residents; 100 Navarro County residents; 29 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose to 38,700 Monday, an increase of 57 since Sunday and 572 since Friday.

DSHS reported another 6,821 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, 6,613 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,166,919, up 23,566 from Friday’s total.

Of the total, 330,025 cases were active Monday, 2,104,894 patients have recovered, and 9,401 were hospitalized, down from 9,652 on Sunday and from 10,259 on Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 126 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 19% all hospitalizations and filling about 33% of available beds, according to state data, which included total bed counts inconsistent with previous, higher totals. That’s slightly above the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

At least 95 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 15% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 26% of available beds.

The Lab Test Date positivity rate Monday was 11.27%, down from 11.7% on Sunday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

Texas is due to receive 402,000 first doses of COVID vaccine from the federal government this week, which will be shipped directly to 358 providers in 135 counties including 85 hub providers, and at least 12,300 of the doses are earmarked for Central Texas most of them going to the six vaccine hub providers in the region.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map Monday, however, showed only the Waco-McLennan County Health District with doses on hand for which appointments are required.

DSHS data showed the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites at the Bell County Expo Center and in Temple and Killeen, will receive 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin will receive 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco will receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Also, Lone Star Circle of Care at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop in Temple will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the DSHS clinic at 409 South Hill in Meridian will receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Family Practice Rural Health Clinic at 303 North Brown St. in Hamilton will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Hico Clinic at 104 Walnut in Hico will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the DSHS clinic at 529 Lassater in Centerville will receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Milam County Health Department at 209 South Houston Ave. in Cameron will receive 300 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy 19 at 725 West Cameron Ave. in Rockdale will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; McMahan Pharmacy Services, Inc. at 1503 West Front St. in Goldthwaite will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy 13 at 402 West 2nd in Hearne will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Wilson drug at 118 West 4th St. in Hearne will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Baylor Scott & White Healthcare at 2005 West Wallace in San Saba will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

“Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated,” DSHS said in a press release.

“Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.”

Texas Motor Speedway will serve as a vaccination mega-hub from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting. Appointments are required and may be made through the Denton County vaccination portal. More than 27,000 were vaccinated there last week.

And the state will likely partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open two vaccination “super sites” in Dallas and Houston, and more could be on the way, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday.

Abbott tweeted Monday those vaccine locations would be open every day and operate for eight weeks, handling up to 6,000 shots per day.

The state is also ordering 330,925 doses intended for second doses for residents vaccinated earlier.

Residents who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine during the first week of the Waco-McLennan County Health District’s vaccination hub in January are due a second dose this week. The health district says it’s contacting residents to make appointments for the second dose.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic was moved Monday from the main hospital to Abrams Gym and will open at 8 a.m. The hospital is offering the vaccination to military beneficiaries including frontline healthcare workers, deploying soldiers, essential workers and those 16 or older who are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus.

“Our aim is to provide the vaccine as safely and efficiently as possible to eligible beneficiaries,” said Maj. Lance Freeman, Abrams Gym vaccination site officer-in-charge. “We’ve rehearsed the set-up and will be ready to go Monday.”

CVS will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Thursday at some of its pharmacies in Central Texas and around the state. The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores in Waco, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. Appointments are required and the window for booking them could open as early as Tuesday.

Walgreens, meanwhile, will begin providing vaccinations on Friday at pharmacies in 13 states and in Puerto Rico, but Texas is not on the list. H-E-B and Walmart are also preparing to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in Texas.

Ascension Providence Hospital on Saturday vaccinated Waco ISD staff members who are 65 or older or who have pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk from the virus and on Thursday will vaccinate eligible Midway ISD personnel.

Almost 5.2 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 4.1 million doses have been shipped as of Monday.

About 2.5 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 805,828 have received the second dose for a total of about 3.3 million doses administered, state data showed Monday

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Monday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 21,065 people have received a first dose and 8,287 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 20,645 people have received a first dose and 4,652 have received both.

The dashboard Monday showed the administration of 1,082 initial and 287 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 3,922 initial and 923 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 1,582 initial and 200 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 772 initial and 209 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,697 initial and 549 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 2,443 initial vaccinations and 545 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 1,073 initial and 223 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 645 initial and 244 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 1,110 initial and 220 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,636 initial and 651 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 467 initial and 184 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 4,882 initial and 847 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County, and 924 initial and 243 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County.

In San Saba County, 150 residents have received a first dose and only 20 have received the second.

Some residents of the county have been taking a long drive to a vaccination hub at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Marble Falls, which was due to receive a delivery of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Eligible residents do not have to be patients to receive the vaccine, but must set up a MyBSWHealthAccount.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District, whose local death count has lagged behind the DSHS count, reported 11 additional deaths Monday, increasing the county’s total to 276, according to local data.

Information about the age ranges and residence of the 11 who died wasn’t provided Monday.

State dated showed 402 deaths, an increase of 10.

The health district reported a total of 19,669 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, an increase of 173 since Monday.

Of the total, 1,370 cases were active Monday and 18,299 patients have recovered.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 126 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 19% all hospitalizations and filling about 33% of available beds, according to state data, which included total bed counts inconsistent with previous, higher totals. That’s slightly above the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Bell County, in partnership with the Hill Country Transit District, will offer bussing to the county’s vaccination sites in Temple, Killeen and at the Bell County Expo Center.

Information is available online or by calling (254)-933-3700.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed 17 active cases and a cumulative total of 299 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday reported five active cases, three involving students, and 33 positive tests for the virus since March, 24 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed almost 1,470 cases since March 16, 702 involving students and 766 involving staff, and 65 involving students and 37 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard Monday showed one case involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; two involving students and five involving employees at Clear Creek Elementary; four involving students and four involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one involving an employee at Harker Heights Elementary; two involving students and two involving employees at Haynes Elementary; four involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student at Ira Cross Elementary; one involving a student at Maude Moore Elementary; one involving a student at Maxdale Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Nolanville Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at Peebles Elementary; one involving a student at Pershing Park Elementary; one involving a student at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; one involving a student at Timber Ridge Elementary; two involving students at Trimmier Elementary; three involving students at Venable Village Elementary; one involving an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; one involving a student at Charles Paterson Middle School; one involving a student at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving an employee at Manor Middle School; one involving a student at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Palo Alto Middle School; two involving students at Rancier Middle School; 12 involving students and three involving employees at Smith Middle School; one involving a student at Early College High School; two involving students at Ellison High School; 12 involving students and three involving employees at Harker Heights High School; three involving students and one involving an employee at Killeen High School; four involving students and one involving an employee at Shoemaker High School, and four involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed four cases at Temple High School, three at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, and one at Scott Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case at Belton Early Childhood School; two cases at Charter Oak Elementary; one at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; one at Lakewood Elementary; one at Pirtle Elementary; four at Sparta Elementary; one at Tarver Elementary; three at Belton Middle School; six at Lake Belton Middle School; two at South Belton Middle School; 11 at Belton High School: one at Lake Belton High School, and three at non-campus facilities.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported the deaths of nine more residents diagnosed with COVID-19 Monday, a 59-year-old man, an 82-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, a 67-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 387.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 402 deaths, an increase of 12.

On Saturday health district reported the deaths of an 86-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man and a 69-year-old man.

The health district reported a total of 23,826 cases of the virus Monday, an increase of 251 since Friday.

Of the total, 750 cases were active Monday, 22,689 patients have recovered and 78 were hospitalized, 16 of them on ventilators.

Of the 78, 45 are McLennan County residents.

At least 95 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 26% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 15% of available beds, just at the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Monday showed 182 active cases, 162 involving students, 11 involving staff, four involving faculty and five involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2,788 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 126 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 17 active cases Monday, 10 involving students, and 331 total cases in the past three weeks, 255 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed 256 students, 271 employees, and 11 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases involving students and three involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; five involving students and one involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; four involving students at South Bosque Elementary; one involving a student at Spring Valley Elementary; three involving students at Woodway Elementary; one involving a student at Woodgate Intermediate; four involving students at Midway Middle School; 15 involving students and five involving employees at Midway High School, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Monday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Primary School, and one involving a student and one involving an employee at Lorena Elementary.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one active case at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case at McGregor Elementary, one at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

_________________________________________________________________________

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

_________________________________________________________________________

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,815 confirmed cases Monday, revised downward from 6,834 on Friday, and 207 probable cases, according to state data.

Of the total, 5,957 patients have recovered.

The county’s death toll increased by three to 64, according to state data.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 126 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 19% all hospitalizations and filling about 33% of available beds, according to state data, which included total bed counts inconsistent with previous, higher totals. That’s slightly above the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed eight cases involving students and three involving employees at Cove High School; four involving students at Cove Junior High; five involving students and three involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; two involving students at Clements Parsons Elementary; one involving a student at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Martin Walker Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 10 cases at Gatesville High School, four involving students; seven at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; 11 cases at Gatesville Intermediate, nine involving students, four at Gatesville Elementary, three involving students, and one involving a student at Gatesville Primary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported two cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where two inmates were isolated; four cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 68 inmates were restricted and four were isolated; six cases involving inmates and 35 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 279 inmates were medically restricted and six were medically isolated; 53 cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 302 inmates were restricted and 53 were isolated; 17 cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 407 inmates were restricted and 18 were isolated, and two cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 68 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,815 confirmed and 150 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, 1,1,68 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported eight cases involving inmates and nine involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 281 inmates were restricted and eight were isolated, and one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit where one inmate was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,953 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 22 since Friday, and 515 probable cases.

Of the total, 1,817 patients have recovered and 51 residents have died, according to state data.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,332 confirmed and 2,096 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data.

Of the total, 4,852 patients have recovered.

State data showed 100 deaths, an increase of four.

Local data showed 104 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,252 confirmed and 271 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,199 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,155 confirmed and 669 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 1,388 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported two cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where two inmates were isolated.

Hamilton County had 674 confirmed and 46 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 609 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,527 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 11 since Friday, and 615 probable cases. At least 3,224 patients have recovered and two more residents have died, increasing the virus’ toll to 71, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed two cases involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 1,604 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 27 since Friday, and 297 probable cases. At least 1,291 patients have recovered and 22 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,169 confirmed and 307 probable cases Monday. At least 1,142 patients have recovered and a 35th resident has died, according to state data.

Milam County reported 1,239 confirmed and 903 probable cases of the virus Monday. Seventy six cases were active and 15 patients were hospitalized. State data showed 1,996 recoveries and 33 deaths.

Mills County had 540 confirmed and 51 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 426 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,545 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 20 since Friday, and 395 probable cases. At least 1,442 patients have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 553 confirmed cases Monday and 229 probable cases. At least 567 patients have recovered and 17 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported 36 cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 181 inmates were restricted and36 were medically isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

