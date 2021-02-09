Crooks target vehicles in local hotel parking lots; 60 break-ins reported

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a string of about 60 vehicle break-ins overnight in parking lots of hotels between Jasper Road and W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.

The thieves broke out windows to gain access to vehicles and stole a list of items including at least eight handguns and ammunition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.