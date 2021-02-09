Advertisement

Ex-soldier indicted for discharging firearm at Fort Hood

A former soldier was indicted Tuesday for discharging a firearm at Fort Hood. (File)
A former soldier was indicted Tuesday for discharging a firearm at Fort Hood. (File)(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Former soldier Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus, 28, of Killeen was named in a federal indictment Tuesday charging aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after a firearm was discharged Saturday at Fort Hood.

Davila-DeJesus “became intoxicated and got into an argument with several individuals inside the barracks” and the argument moved outside where he “pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and discharged the firearm in the direction of a soldier who…had retreated back into the barracks,” court documents showed.

He remains in custody pending a detention hearing on Thursday.

