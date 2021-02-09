Advertisement

Indiana man wanted on child sexual assault charges arrested in Central Texas

Christopher Michael Phillips of Fort Wayne, Ind. was arrested on Feb. 4.
Christopher Michael Phillips of Fort Wayne, Ind. was arrested on Feb. 4.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – An Indiana man wanted on child sexual assault and child pornography charges has been arrested in Central Texas.

Leon County deputies, members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and Department of Public Safety officers arrested Christopher Michael Phillips of Fort Wayne, Ind., last Thursday at a home off CR 224 in the Oakwood area, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Phillips was ordered held without bond pending his return to Indiana.

