Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One suspect is in custody and one is still at large following a police pursuit in Killeen.

According to the Killeen Police Department, Monday evening, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two people, on Old FM 440 Road, when the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The suspected driver led officers to the area of Bull Run Drive and Fieldcrest Drive where the driver came to a stop and both suspects fled on foot.

Officers conducted a search of the area and took one suspect into custody. Officers continued to search the perimeter and did not locate the second suspect.

The search was eventually called off but an investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.