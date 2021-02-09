Stocks push to more gains, and record highs, on Wall Street

(AP) - Stocks pushed to more gains and record highs on Wall Street, just as the market came off its biggest week since November.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday.

Investors are keeping their focus on better-than-expected company earnings and the prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling optimistic about the economy.

Treasury yields also rose.

Tesla climbed after saying it bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and pIans to allow customers to pay for electric vehicles with the digital currency.

