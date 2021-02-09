Advertisement

Temple: Vigil held for former Miss Waco in recovery

Dozens of people came together at Baylor Scott & White in Temple Monday evening to honor a good Samaritan hurt in a crash over the weekend.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of people came together at Baylor Scott & White in Temple Monday evening to honor a good Samaritan hurt in a crash over the weekend.

Jamie Blanek is being treated at the hospital after she was hurt in a crash in McLennan County Saturday.

Dozens of friends and family joined hands in prayer, sharing stories of how Jamie is, and how she has always been a fighter.

“She’s just one of those people always there to help everyone,” said Jackie Murski.

“We just wanna show her and return the live she’s shown so many people.”

A woman who puts the safety of others before her own, that’s how friends and family say they want the former Miss Waco to be known.

(Jackie Murski, Bricker Bruner & Eden Radcliffe: Friends)

“She’s kind of always the life of the party,” said Bricker Bruner.

“She’ll always get people who don’t know each other to start talking. She will open her heart up quicker than anyone else and always there to help. Whether it’s humans or dogs, she’s always there.”

Over the weekend, officials say she stopped to help a family who had just crashed when she was hit by a car herself.

Blanek is currently in critical condition, but family and friends say she was up and talking late yesterday.

As treatment continues, her friends say their confident that Jamie and the power of prayer will prevail.

“It’s already working,” said Eden Radcliffe.

“From what we’ve seen, the power of prayer is working so that’s what we’re trying to keep going.”

