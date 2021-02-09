Texas launches $1 billion rent and utility relief program

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is launching a $1 billion rent and utility assistance program, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

The agency will begin accepting applications next Monday, but residents may visit TexasRentRelief.com now to learn about qualifications and the application process.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a significant financial strain on many Texans, and the Texas Rent Relief Program will provide an incredible lifeline to households in need of assistance on their rent and utility payments,” Abbott said.

Households must be at or below 80% of the area median income to qualify for assistance and must meet other criteria as well.

Applications from households at or below 50% of the area median income or in which one or more members are unemployed and have been for at least 90 days will be given priority.

Landlords may apply on behalf of tenants, who must co-sign applications.

Starting Monday residents may apply for assistance online or by calling 1-833-989-7368 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

