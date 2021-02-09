Texas superintendent retains wife as school principal despite her arrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Neches ISD superintendent has decided to retain his wife as principal of the elementary campus following her arrest last week.

According to a statement read by school board President Van Brown, Superintendent Randy Snider believes retaining Kimberlyn Snider as principal is in the best interest of the school district.

“We join Mr. Snider in his assessment,” Brown said in his statement.

“The decision was not made in haste but after significant deliberation and consideration of the totality of the circumstances and a commitment to making the specific needs of the Neches students and staff priority,” Brown said.

Brown read the statement after an executive session at a school board meeting Monday night.

Most of the meeting was held in executive session to address personnel. No action was taken after the session.

Kimberlyn Snider was arrested last week after she was accused of hindering an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child and she was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury.

The indictments, one count of “tampering fabricating evidence” and five counts of “official oppression,” against Snider were handed up on Wednesday, January 27 with Snider’s accused actions allegedly taking place on September 29, 2020. The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color here employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.