Advertisement

VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

‘The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Gray News) – A driver survived a harrowing crash when his pickup skidded off an interstate ramp just west of Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the truck hitting a snowbank on Saturday morning and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant,” the department’s Twitter account said. “The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.”

Authorities took the driver to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek, was reportedly rendering aid in a crash when she was hit by a...
Vigil set for former Central Texas beauty queen severely injured while helping at accident scene
Texas Rangers are investigating after a Lacy Lakeview police officer shot and killed a man...
Texas Rangers investigate after local officer shoots, kills hatchet-wielding suspect
MCSO
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
One Central Texas healthcare worker got a front row seat for the super bowl, specially reserved...
Central Texas healthcare worker surprised with Super Bowl ticket

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s trial starting: ‘Grievous crime’ or just ‘theater’?
Congratulations Mary Hicks! She is this week’s Golden Apple Award recipient.
Mary Hicks - Golden Apple Award
COVID-19 kills congressman, funeral aid now available
COVID-19 kills congressman, funeral aid now available
Texas Rangers are investigating after a Lacy Lakeview police officer shot and killed a man...
Texas Rangers investigate after local officer shoots, kills hatchet-wielding suspect